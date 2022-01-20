Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,361,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,610 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $294,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

