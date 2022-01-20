Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 46,314 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,314 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $263,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $489.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.73 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.