Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $241,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 203.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD opened at $193.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $129.40 and a 52-week high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

