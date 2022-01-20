Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stake Lessened by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,702 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after buying an additional 1,141,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,733,000 after buying an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,353,000 after buying an additional 556,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after buying an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

