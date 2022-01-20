Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.57

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.09, with a volume of 3855575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

