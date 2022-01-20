Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.11

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 2436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

