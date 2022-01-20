Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.89. 7,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,321,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Absci alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Absci in the third quarter worth $7,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.