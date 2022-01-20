Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

