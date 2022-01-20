Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.53

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$42.53 and last traded at C$42.67, with a volume of 723601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.79.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.56.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.73. The stock has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.