Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Integra LifeSciences worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $60,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Shares of IART opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

