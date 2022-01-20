Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

State Street stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.