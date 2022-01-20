Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.2% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,125.98 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,418.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,421.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

