Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.2% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,125.98 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,418.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,421.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.
In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
