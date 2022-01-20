Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,810 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SCI opened at $64.93 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

