Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 124 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $475,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,125.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,418.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,421.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

