Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 10,317 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

