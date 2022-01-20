Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.32

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 2987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $58,247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $20,772,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

