10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $98.21

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.21 and last traded at $99.15, with a volume of 42155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $2,803,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,402 shares of company stock worth $40,620,200. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

