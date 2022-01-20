Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.