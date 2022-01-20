Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Drops By 22.4%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

LDSVF stock opened at $12,657.77 on Thursday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $8,400.00 and a 12-month high of $13,875.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12,747.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11,812.80.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.