Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

