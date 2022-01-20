Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.
NASDAQ LMST opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $128.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
