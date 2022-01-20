Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $128.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limestone Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Limestone Bancorp worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

