Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $126,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.18.

MLM stock opened at $390.36 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.38 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

