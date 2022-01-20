Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $117.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $117,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

