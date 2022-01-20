Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.