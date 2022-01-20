BMO Capital Markets Increases Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after buying an additional 44,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 69.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.