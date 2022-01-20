Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

