Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

AMTB opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.14%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

