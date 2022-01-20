Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Shares of DFS opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

