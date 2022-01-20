Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.55

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.55 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 546361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNA. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $294,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

