Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $335.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

