Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.41) to GBX 680 ($9.28) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.60) to GBX 768 ($10.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.37.

ROYMY opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Mail (ROYMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.