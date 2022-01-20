C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Down 7.7%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. 4,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 390,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.73.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

