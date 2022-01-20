New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in December

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,898,500 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 1,477,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 527.4 days.

NHPEF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. New Hope has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

About New Hope

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

