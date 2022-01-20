Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Cigna worth $83,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

NYSE CI opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.53 and a 200-day moving average of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

