Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 25,991 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,991 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Kroger worth $39,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.