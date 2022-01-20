Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Centene worth $27,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

