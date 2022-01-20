Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $26,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock opened at $124.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.