Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.54

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 6392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,346,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

