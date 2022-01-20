Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $125.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.87. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

