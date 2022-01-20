Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CTBI stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

