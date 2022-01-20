Brokers Offer Predictions for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTS. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $912.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

