Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bankinter, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bankinter in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0472 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 42.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

