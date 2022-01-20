PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $295.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.98. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in PlayAGS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 350.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

