The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $208.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,655.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

