Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of TNYA opened at $9.41 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,068,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,448,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $13,903,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

