J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $198.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.22.

JBHT opened at $200.65 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.49 and a 200-day moving average of $183.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

