CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 156.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 309.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $28,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

