Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 22.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sanofi by 220.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 304,603 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Sanofi by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 123,140 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $4,031,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $3,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

