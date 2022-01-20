Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $767.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.43 million.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

