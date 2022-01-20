Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,927 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,927 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,917 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

SSD opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.69. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

